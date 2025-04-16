Eco-Warrior Billie Eilish fires up 2025 with Climate Action takeover

Billie Eilish’s ‘Overheated’ returns with Berlin debut + London revival

Billie Eilish is turning up the heat on climate activism with Overheated 2025—a series of eco-conscious events hitting London and Berlin this summer.

Co-presented by her mom Maggie Baird’s nonprofit Support + Feed, the gatherings will merge music, fashion, and urgent climate conversations, featuring panels with activists, designers, and surprise guests.

Fans can snag free custom T-shirt upcycling, plant-based meals, and exclusive perks—including priority entry to her concerts later that night.

Following successful 2022 and 2023 editions in London, this year’s Overheated expands to Berlin, streaming globally via Eilish’s YouTube.

BERLIN + LONDON: Billie and Support+Feed are bringing OVERHEATED to Berlin for the first time ever on Friday, May 9, and returning to London on Monday, July 14! Join climate activists, music fans, and leading voices for two powerful days of conversation, community building, and… pic.twitter.com/TqOgINsgdW — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 16, 2025

“We’re humbled to keep these vital talks going,” said Baird, as the initiative pushes for sustainable food systems and grassroots action.

Tickets drop April 17, and the message is clear: Climate change isn’t waiting, and neither is Billie.