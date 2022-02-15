Dolly Parton promises ‘great rock album’ if inducted into Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton was “absolutely floored” by her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, and vows to make a “great rock album” if inducted.

Dolly Parton has been nominated for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, alongside 16 other iconic acts, including Eminem, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran.

In a recent interview, the legendary country star revealed the nomination struck her by surprise. “I was absolutely floored when I heard that,” she told Billboard. “I’ve never thought of myself as being rock ’n’ roll in any sense of the word – but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had, and I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm.”

Though she doesn’t identify as a rock star (yet), Dolly confessed that creating a “great rock and roll album” is something she’s actually been dreaming about for a while. She even noted renowned acts like Linda Ronstadt and Heart as sources of inspiration.

“So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that,” she added.

With the final list of inductees being scheduled for release on May 22, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for Dolly. According to the singer, “I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock ‘n’ roll album.”

Since being admitted into the Country Music Hall of Fame back in 1999, Dolly has excelled at everything she’s set her mind to. That’s why we have no doubt she could make a killer rock album.

With a stellar track record of over 50 studio albums already behind her, we’d love to hear what Dolly’s debut into rock and roll would sound like, so we’re hoping she’s inducted.

We believe in you, Dolly!