Who’s your Big Daddy? We’ll find out in the Bioshock live action movie

We can all look forward to Bioshock appearing on Netflix in the future with the announcement of a live action movie. I think.

Netflix is partnering with Bioshock publisher 2K and parent company Take-Two Interactive to delve more into the world of Bioshock with a movie adaption.

The first-person shooter with RPG elements, originally released in 2007, explores a retro-futuristic world that combines both dystopian and utopian ideologies.

The first two games take place in the 1960s in the underwater world of Rapture whereas the third installation, Bioshock Infinite, is set as a prequel in Columbia, the city floating amongst the clouds in 1916.

The worlds within the Bioshock trilogy provide incredible opportunities as the basis for a live-action movie.

"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us." Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned? pic.twitter.com/Ke1oJQileX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022

No names have been announced alongside the project but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick appears to be excited about the movie.

“Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment today. We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world.” Zelnick said in a statement.

Zelnick added that Cloud Chamber studio is also “deep in active development” on the next BioShock game.

This isn’t the first time that a Bioshock movie has been attempted though. Back in 2008, Pirates of the Carribean director Gore Verbinski was set to make their own adaption but the project was dropped a year later with Universal becoming concerned with the projected budget spend.

Video game franchises exploring movie or TV series concepts definitely isn’t new but the public perception of such ideas differ.

With the varying levels of success of existing adaptions like Sonic, Mortal Kombat, and the new Halo TV series on it’s way, are you excited or concerned with this news?