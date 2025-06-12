Eminem wanted Mariah Carey to play his Mother in 8 Mile, says Carey’s former Producer

Spoiler: She was not feeling the family vibes.

Talk about a mother of all feuds! The decades-long tension between Eminem and Mariah Carey may have started with one very awkward Hollywood pitch—Eminem wanted Carey, just four years his senior, to play his mom in 8 Mile.

According to producer Damion “Damizza” Young, who worked with Carey on hits like “I Still Believe,” Em’s team reached out in the early 2000s with an offer: a role in his semi-autobiographical film.

But when Carey finally agreed to a meeting, Eminem’s first words were, “I want you to play my mother.”

Cue the record scratch.

“She did not like that shit at all,” Damizza revealed. “

Her insecurities kicked in big time.” The role ultimately went to Kim Basinger (who, at 71, is 19 years older than Em).

The fallout? A years-long feud filled with diss tracks (“Obsessed,” “The Warning”), denials, and even a drag impersonation in Carey’s music video.

Turns out, nothing stings quite like being cast as your almost-fling’s mama.