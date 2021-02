It’s here and it’s even more violent than we could have imagined. Mortal Kombat’s first official restricted trailer is so graphic that you’ll have to head directly to YouTube to see it (so they can check your age and hopefully prevent traumatising a child). With this much blood, gore, and action packed into two-and-a-half minutes, it’s safe to say this Warner Bros reboot is going to be a wild ride.

Mortal Kombat will be out in theatres and streaming on HBO Max on April 16.