The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is betting $3 billion on 3 video game developers

The controversial prince’s $3 billion bet on the gaming industry is a strategic move for the wealth and reputation of Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, doesn’t really want the world to know about his alleged involvement in various assassinations or ongoing human rights violations. Rather, it is his interest in gaming that he’d prefer you know.

Right now, Prince Salman is putting his bets on the gaming industry. The controversial prince has once again invested billions across three additional international games companies; Activision-Blizzard, EA, and Take-Two Interactive. An SEC filing has revealed the investments undertaken by the Public Investment Fund, chaired by the prince, aiming to diversify the country from its dependence on oil.

The total value of the investments is over 3 billion USD, including 14.9 million shares in Activision, 7.4 million shares in EA, and 3.9 million shares in Take-Two. The prince seems to be making a habit of gaming investments, having purchased a third ownership of Japanese fighting game company SNK Corporation last year with the intention of eventually taking majority ownership.

Prince Salman has spoken of his interest in gaming before – apparently he enjoys playing Call of Duty and has dropped over $40,000 on Dota 2’s Battle Pass – and says it comes from growing up in the first generation of video game players in Saudi Arabia.

But don’t just put this investment down to a personal passion. It’s likely part of his Saudi Vision 2030 plan to portray Saudi Arabia as a progressive nation, along with being a strategic move to maintain wealth via the growing gaming sector once finite supplies of oil run out.

Release of intelligence report — as early as next week — on Khashoggi killing will make it even harder to paper over MBS's role in the murder. Standing by! https://t.co/vMN4xInyvL — Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1) February 18, 2021

It is, of course, important to remain aware of the many scandalous claims that have surrounded the prince. He has been implicated by the CIA in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, accused of sending a hit squad to kill a former Saudi intelligence officer in Canada, critiqued for alleged involvement in the jailing and torturing of political activists, and urged by the UN to free arrested women’s rights defenders.

Naturally, Saudi Arabia denies all of these claims.

The esports community was understandably outraged when a League of Legends event last year was set to promote Saudi Arabia’s absurd techno-city plan, with Riot Games being surrounded by controversy and subsequently forced to pull out of the partnership. For now, we can only wait and see what impact Prince Salman’s increasing stakes in the gaming industry will have in the future.