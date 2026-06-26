Mudhoney announce long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand

The band Eddie Vedder called the real kings of grunge are heading back to Australia.

Long before grunge became a global phenomenon, Mudhoney were already making the kind of glorious racket that would define an entire generation.

This October, the Seattle legends are heading back to Australia for a run of intimate club shows before crossing the Tasman for their first New Zealand tour in more than a decade.

It’s a welcome return for one of alternative rock’s most influential bands, whose impact stretches far beyond their own catalogue. As Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder once famously put it: “When it comes to grunge or even just Seattle, I think there was one band that made the definitive music of the time… Mudhoney.”

Formed in 1988, Mudhoney quickly became one of the defining acts on Seattle’s legendary Sub Pop label, helping lay the foundations for the explosion that would soon bring bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam to the world stage.

Their snarling debut single ‘Touch Me I’m Sick’ became an underground anthem, while ‘Suck You Dry’ cemented the band’s reputation as one of grunge’s essential voices. More than three decades later, they’re still pushing forward, releasing their eleventh studio album Plastic Eternity in 2023.

Rather than sticking to theatres, the band are opting for sweaty club rooms across Australia, giving fans the chance to experience the fuzzed-out guitars, relentless rhythms and Mark Arm’s unmistakable howl up close.

Joining them across most Australian dates will be Californian garage-rock trio Primitive Ring, whose members have spent time with Ty Segall, Fuzz, Iggy Pop’s touring band, GØGGS and Mikal Cronin.

Mudhoney Australian Tour 2026

Friday, October 16 – Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, October 17 – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Sunday, October 18 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Tuesday, October 20 – Volta, Ballarat

Wednesday, October 21 – Felons Barrel Room, Manly

Thursday, October 22 – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Friday, October 23 – King Street, Newcastle

Saturday, October 24 – Zed 51 Festival, Brisbane

Sunday, October 25 – The Northern, Byron Bay

The tour then heads to Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga, Raglan and Auckland for Mudhoney’s first New Zealand run in over ten years.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 30 at 9am local time.