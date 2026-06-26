You’ll probably need a cold shower after Charli xcx’s ‘Wink Wink’ video

Charli xcx isn’t slowing down.

Fresh off co-hosting Saint Laurent’s Paris after-party with Madonna, the pop shapeshifter has dropped ‘Wink Wink’, the latest taste of her upcoming album Music, Fashion, Film.

The Aidan Zamiri-directed video leans even further into the album’s high-fashion, auteur aesthetic, following previous singles ‘SS26’ and ‘Rock Music’.

The record’s artwork, also shot by Zamiri, features an unlikely trio: John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese.

Music, Fashion, Film arrives on July 24, continuing what has become one of Charli’s most creatively ambitious eras, blurring the lines between pop music, fashion and cinema.

After a whirlwind week in Paris that included the Saint Laurent Men’s Fashion Show, a DJ set alongside Madonna and a live conversation with photographer Petra Collins, Charli will head to North America later this year for her Music, Fashion, Film Tour, with underscores joining her across arena dates.

Watch the ‘Wink Wink’ video above.