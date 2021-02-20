Kim Kardashian officially files for divorce from Kanye West

It is a sad day for Kardashian enthusiasts out there. Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

After months of speculation, TMZ broke the news early this morning that sources close to Kim Kardashian confirmed the reality star has filed for divorce from rapper, Kanye West. The confirmation of the split comes after a very rocky few months between the couple.

Being separated for a while now, Kanye has been living at a Wyoming property, while Kim and their children have been living in the family’s house in Calabasas. The split was confirmed by unidentified sources close to 40-year-old Kardashian.

Sources close to Kardashian say that the split was amicable, and there is currently no drama between the former couple. Kardashian has allegedly asked for joint legal and physical custody for the four children; North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, which Kanye has reportedly agreed to. Sources also say that Kim and Kanye are “far along” in agreement for property settlement. The former couple owns a whopping $60 million mansion located in Hidden Hills in Los Angeles.

Social media queen, Kim Kardashian rose to fame in the early 2000s working for her bestie at the time, Paris Hilton, as her personal assistant. It wasn’t until her family’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired that the star became everyone’s star. However, we must add that since the show aired, Kim has branched out, releasing fragrances, a cosmetic line, and a shapewear brand.

Kim and Kanye met in 2003 through mutual friends but did not start dating officially until 2012. They got married in 2014 in Paris at an extravagant wedding with an exclusive list, then went on to have four children together over the next few years.

if you see me crying while watching the episodes of keeping up about kim and kanye’s engagement and wedding, mind your business. — maybe: hannah (@chickenmchannah) February 19, 2021

The relationship was not always perfect, despite Kim’s perfect-looking Instagram photos. Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, is famously known for his controversial outbursts. Mid last year, the rapper took to Twitter, where he posted and then deleted a series of tweets where he claimed Kim was trying to hospitalise Kanye.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he tweeted. “If I get locked up like Mandela, Ya’ll will know why.” Kanye later deleted the outburst of tweets and apologised to Kim.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Kim later released a statement asking the public for compassion for the rapper’s mental health struggles. She notably always stood by Kanye through his outbursts and controversy. However, she reportedly did not wish to end the marriage while West was not well.

Neither Kim nor Kanye have released an official statement about the split at this stage. We are just hoping we don’t have to wait until the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to hear the confirmed news that their marriage is officially over.