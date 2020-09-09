Everyone’s favourite guilty pleasure ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is finally over

The Kardashians have announced that their iconic family series Keeping Up With the Kardashians will officially come to an end after Season 20.
Today is a sad day. In devastating news, the Kardashians have taken to their social media accounts to announce that after 14 years and over 200 episodes, the iconic reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians will officially draw to a close after its 20th season airs.
Kim, Khloe, and Kris were the first of the clan to make the announcement, posting: “To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Currently partway through its 18th season, the show was put on hold after six episodes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to safety reasons, the famous family couldn’t continue to jet-set around the globe and attend the lavish parties that are so frequently aired on the show (sad I know), so they instead decided to set up their own filming devices, each in their separate mansions.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon about the new filming routine, Kim Kardashian explained that the show must go on: “It will be all of us in quarantine. Filmed separately by ourselves. So we all have tripods set up, and our iPhones and the last episodes will be what we do in quarantine.”
Keeping Up With the Kardashians started back in 2007 and fans have been able to watch the family’s journey through ups and downs, milestones and devastations – all played out in front of the public eye. The series has paved the way for the genre of reality tv, numerous spinoffs, and a whole lotta comedy.
Season 18 will return to E! And Hayu on the September 17, and filming for season 19 has already begun. The final and 20th season is set to air sometime in 2021.
