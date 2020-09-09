Play as Link, Zelda, and the 4 Champions in ‘Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’

Fight with Link, Zelda, and the other Champions in Age of Calamity. It’s classic Hyrule Warrior gameplay meets the complex story of Breath of the Wild.

While we wait for Breath of the Wild 2, Koei Tecmo Games have announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

The announcement was made by Eiji Aonuma, the producer of The Legend of Zelda series, and Yosuke Hayashi, the Hyrule Warriors producer from Koei Tecmo Games. Set 100 years before Breath of the Wild, the game will be arriving exclusively on the Switch on November 20th.

Play as multiple characters in the fight against the Calamity with Koei Tecmo’s distinct “1 versus 1,000” gameplay style.

Yosuke Hayashi stated that Koie worked closely with the Zelda team to produce a game with the authentic Breath of the Wild experience. They consulted on many aspects of the game “including gameplay direction, graphics, world, and all dialogue”, leading to a Warriors game that not only has the visual aesthetics of Breath of the Wild, but also dramatic cutscenes between the action.

Introducing #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 20/11. Witness the events of the Great Calamity first-hand and try to save Hyrule from destruction! #Zelda Watch the announcement: https://t.co/fjG60iVjQT pic.twitter.com/qyR3tuPTYt — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 8, 2020

After profusely thanking players for still playing Breath of the Wild, Eiji Aonuma had another announcement to make. The highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild is still in the making. We’ll just have to wait a bit longer for updates on the new game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available for pre-order for $79.95. Australian pre-orders will receive up to 400 Gold Points when the game is pre-ordered from Nintendo eShop or this page.

Find out more about the game here, or by watching the announcement video below.