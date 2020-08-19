Check out 14 new indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo showed off 14 upcoming Switch games in the August 18th Indie World Showcase, including titles such as Hades and Spiritfarer.

Yesterday’s Indie World August Showcase was a massive cause of excitement for Nintendo fans, announcing some truly cool indie games coming to the Switch.

The showcase displayed an in-depth exploration of fourteen games coming to the flagship console, including release dates. One of these was the announcement of a co-op mode coming to Untitled Goose Game.

Hades

Supergiant’s popular PC game, Hades, was announced for a Switch release later this year. The dungeon crawler may also be coming to other consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, but no official confirmation has been made.

For players who already have Hades on PC but are interested in the Switch version, Supergiant assures that the game will support cross-saving.

Our god-like rogue-like, HADES, is coming to #NintendoSwitch this fall, when we exit Early Access on PC!



Watch our new animated Launch Trailer, and stay tuned for v1.0, where we’ll be adding the true ending and much more! #HadesGame pic.twitter.com/gmP9RhIjg8 August 18, 2020

Hypnospace Outlaw

It’s time once again to “crack cases on the digital streets of Hypnospace” as Hypnospace Outlaw will be released to Switch on August 28th. The simulation puzzle game was previously released on PC for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux in 2019 by Tendershoot and No More Robots.

The alternate-history game can be pre-ordered today, or players can download the demo on the Nintendo eStore. Learn more about Hypnospace Outlaw here.

Spiritfarer

For a game about life after death, Spiritfarer has a bright tone, with a cute, colourful art style and fun platforming. And now ThunderLotus’s “cozy management game about dying” is available on the Nintendo eShop for $42.95.

The game is also available on Xbox One, PS4, Steam, the EpicGames Store, Stadia, and GOG.com.

Garden Story

Garden Story, developed by Rose City Games and Picogram, is a game designed to “inspire community stewardship and showcase the importance of coming together to help one another when times get tough.” This adorable action-adventure will be available to explore on the Switch next year.

Explore more about Garden Story on their website.

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero

Coming early 2021, Subnautica and its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero, are two adventure and survival games set on otherworldly planets. Players must dive under the surface of the watery planets to explore and survive the harsh conditions, all while trying to solve the mysteries of the seemingly abandoned waterscapes.

We’re excited to announce today that Subnautica and Below Zero are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021! Read more on our blog and sign up to our Switch newsletter for future news ▶️ https://t.co/M4DtN0npQp #IndieWorld #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Z6xwyq1bm0 — Subnautica Switch (@SubnauticaSw) August 18, 2020

Takeshi and Hiroshi

Currently available on the Nintendo eStore for $10.80, Takeshi and Hiroshi is a very unique title combining puppet animation and RPG game design. The story is focused on two brothers, Takeshi, a game designer in the making, and his younger, infirm brother, Hiroshi.

Explore the world and live through the emotional story of these two brothers now on the Switch. Venture into Oink Games’ Takeshi and Hiroshi here.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

The very first game released for Nodding Heads Games, Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure to remember. Set in ancient India, the game follows a young girl named Raji as she fights against the demonic invasion on behalf of the Gods, all the while trying to find her younger brother, Golu.

Shruti Ghosh, one of the co-founders and art directors of Nodding Heads Games, states that the game takes inspiration from “Hindu and Balinese mythology”. Raji: An Ancient Epic is available now on the Nintendo eStore for $34.00.

Bear and Breakfast

Bear and Breakfast by Armor Games Studios and Gummy Cat, s a timed console exclusive for the Switch, set for release next year. The management adventure game features the main character, Hank, as he attempts to run a B&B in the woods. Oh, and he also happens to be a bear.

Build up your establishment and stay safe from the dangers that lurk in the woods in Bear and Breakfast. Learn more here.

A Short Hike

Take a break and relax in the peaceful landscape of A Short Hike for $9.44 on the eStore. “Hike, climb, and soar” through the park, exploring the marked trails or backcountry on your way to the top of the mountain.

Choose your own path and take in the sights and sounds of Hawk Peak Provincial Park at your own pace, discovering new aspects and uncovering hidden treasures along the way. With Mark Sparling’s lush original and dynamic soundtrack following you on your journey, take A Short Hike today.

I’ve been waiting so long to announce this, but YES! A Short Hike is finally out on Switch!!🐦🥾🌲https://t.co/LfYwkBjnJ5 pic.twitter.com/JY9IhMiuvF — adamgryu (@adamgryu) August 18, 2020

Card Shark

Nerial is introducing a somewhat unconventional card game to the Switch, coming next year. How unconventional? Well, Card Shark is not a game about being good at playing cards; it’s a game about how good you can be when cheating at cards.

Teaching players real card tricks and manipulations, Card Shark aims to get everyone cheating all the way up to the top next year. Find out more here.

Torchlight III

Traverse the frontier and battle countless enemies in the third instalment of the Torchlight series. Torchlight III is a fast-paced dungeon crawler designed to bring fans “back to the beloved Torchlight universe to hack and slash through a brand new world, earn loot, and party with friends!”

Find fame, glory, pets and a lot of bountiful loot when Torchlight III comes to the eStore later this year. Nintendo Switch players will also be treated with an exclusive Red Fairy pet.

Brave The Frontier to find fame, glory, and copious amounts of loot when #Torchlight3 comes to #NintendoSwitch this fall! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/tia8jN14CR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2020

Manifold Garden

Manifold Garden, a physics-based game based off some amazing, Escher-esque art, is available on the Nintendo eStore for $24.30. The game plays with gravity and optical illusions, so players should be ready for some truly mind-bending puzzles. Change your perspective and manipulate gravity itself through Manifold Garden by William Chyr Studio.

Learn more about reimagining physics with Manifold Garden here.

Evergate

Evergate is a game about igniting your “Soulflame”, discovering your memories, and saving the Afterlife with extraordinary powers. With new mechanics in the form of the malleable Soulflame, and an emotional storyline, the 2D puzzle platformer is designed to draw you through the story of Ki, a small child-like soul on their journey through the Afterlife.

Evergate is available for $25.49 on the Nintendo eStore, now at 15% off.

Slow down time, take aim, and unleash the power hidden within the Soulflame as you journey through the afterlife in #Evergate by @StnLntrnGames and @PQubeGames, available now on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld



🔥: https://t.co/phW3Q9oWQ8 pic.twitter.com/4tuJt2XFlG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2020

Special mentions

The Nintendo Indie World August 18 Showcase also made special mention of nine other games currently in the works around the world.

Haven, releasing later this year.

Going Under, announced for September 24th.

The Red Lantern, due later this year,

Unrailed! With a demo already released and full release on September 23rd.

Struggling, coming August 27th.

Inmost, in a couple of days on the 21st.

She Dreams Elsewhere, not due until early next year.

Grindstone, later this year.

Gonner2, also arriving later this year.

All Nintendo eStore sales for these titles end on the 30th of August. Watch the Indie World Showcase below for more details.