‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ early access finally has a release date

During their ‘Panel from Hell’, Larian Studios have announced that the much anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released for early access next month.

During their livestream ‘Panel from Hell’, Larian Studios gave out the new release date for Baldur’s Gate 3. The tabletop inspired game is set to drop next month for early access players.

Larian Studios admitted in a Tweet about “good and bad news” that the initial August release date of Baldur’s Gate 3 is no longer possible. However, they’ve assured fans that the game is coming right around the corner.

Bauldur’s Gate 3 will be playable through Steam and Stadia, where players will gain access to a version that includes player-customised characters alongside five Origin characters: Astarion the Elf/Vampire Rogue, Gale the Human Wizard, Lae’zel the Githyanki Warrior, Shadowheart the Half-Elf Cleric, and Wyll, a Human Warlock.

Larian Studios stated that more characters are set to be announced throughout early access. Also during the panel, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke stated that:

“The game is coming out for both PC and Stadia, and we want to get the minimum specs fairly low so that a lot of people can start fooling around with it. Every single time that you optimise something, it’s only then that you discover what the next thing is that you have to optimise. But it’s looking okay, and I’m an optimist by nature and I hope that everything’s gonna work out.”

In Early Access, everything sees improvements. Even the Steam page! We’ve got system requirements (subject to change), the languages available for Early Access and answers to your questions about the Early Access process. Take a look here: https://t.co/T5WLHksbw7 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 18, 2020

Aside from further exploring the relationship that Baldur’s Gate 3 has with the D&D tabletop Descent Into Avernus, the livestream panel also debuted an extended intro cinematic and showed some gruesome new gameplay. Larian Studios also revealed some new information on the expected content for players in the first stage of the early access release:

Players can reach up to level four in the 20-hour early access build, as well as gaining access to 80 combat encounters, 45,980 lines of English voiced dialogue, 596 interactive characters, 147 spells and actions, and four-player online/LAN co-op play.

Learn more about the upcoming early access release here.