Double trouble: ‘Untitled Goose Game’ is getting a free co-op mode

What’s better than making mischief in Untitled Goose Game? Well, making mischief with a partner of course!

Coming on September 23rd to all platforms, House House has announced that in next month’s free update, players will be able to wreak havoc together as a pair in local multiplayer mode. This award-winning puzzle game is about to get a whole lot more fun.

Coming in next month’s free update, Untitled Goose Game players will be able to run through the game as a dynamic duo of horrible geese.

The new update allows players to go through the entire game as a pair of untrustworthy geese – you can even drag each other around in a cardboard box for ultimate shenanigans. Who will you annoy more, the neighbourhood, or one another?

Not only is House House releasing the co-op mode, but they have also announced that the game will be coming to Steam and Itch come September 23rd. This will make the game available on PC and Mac, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4. Alongside the Lovely Edition currently available for pre-order, this new update is a much anticipated addition to one of the most popular titles around.

Oh dear! Two horrible geese!



A new two-player mode for Untitled Goose Game will be available for free on September 23rd.https://t.co/mLLf8rWG4b pic.twitter.com/9CYeIO1a5N August 18, 2020

