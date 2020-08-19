Oculus VR will soon require gamers to log in via Facebook

In an unpopular move, Oculus has announced that VR users will need to log in through Facebook when using their devices for the first time.

Starting in October, all first-time Oculus users must use a Facebook account to log in rather than their Oculus accounts. A lot of fans are quite upset with this decision, many stating that this move will stop them from buying any Oculus gear in the future.

Oculus VR users will have to sign in via Facebook starting in October, and will need to merge accounts for “full functionality” in the future.

Oculus also announced that after January 1st, 2023, all support for independent accounts will end. Current account holders will be given the option to merge their accounts with a Facebook sign-in. It was announced that this merge will be necessary for “full functionality”.

The explanation for this decision by Oculus, who was bought by Facebook in 2014 for approximately $2.3 Billion USD, declared that this action is intended to “make it easier to find, connect and play with friends in VR”.

The act of merging accounts will apparently integrate “more Facebook powered social features – as well as safety and privacy protections” to the skepticism of the fans. Facebook stated that users “can still create or maintain a distinct unique profile and have friends in VR that are separate from your Facebook friends”.

If you’re an existing user and already have an Oculus account, you’ll have the option to log in with Facebook and merge your Oculus and Facebook accounts.



If you’re an existing user and choose not to merge your accounts, you can continue using your Oculus account for two years. — Oculus (@oculus) August 18, 2020

This announcement might have come at an unfortunate time for Oculus, as Facebook noted that “all future unreleased Oculus devices” require a Facebook account to be used, causing many fans who were planning on buying the Oculus Quest to rethink their options.

Learn more about the update here.