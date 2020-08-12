‘Halo Infinite’ is being delayed to 2021, but the Xbox Series X is coming much sooner

The “most ambitious Halo game ever,” Halo Infinite, is having its 2020 holiday release delayed to 2021 due to Covid-19 related development challenges, as stated in Halo’s Development Update this morning.

Halo Infinite is being produced by 343 Industries, who have been working on the game through the year despite the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. However, in Chris Lee’s statement today it has been deemed no longer sustainable “for the well-being of our team” and the greater success of the game to continue development for release this year.

Halo Infinite is being delayed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, giving the studio time to bring the game up to meet their vision.

Halo Infinite will be released on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and will be optimised for the Xbox Series X, with a 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign mode.

Speaking of Xbox Series X, the new console will be launching globally this November, with over 100 titles being made optimised for the powerful new gear. The Series X will sport new console features like frame rates up to 120FPS, hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, faster loading times, and Quick Resume being Brough to multiple games.

Xbox Series X Launches this November with Thousands of Games Spanning Four Generations https://t.co/mVkdz7HaQV — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) August 11, 2020

Microsoft intends to keep Series X players busy with the planned released of 50 new games this year across generations including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

The best way to discover and get the new games, including Halo Infinite upon release, will be with a Xbox Game Pass, which you can join here.