An ‘Xbox Series S’ has leaked via controller packaging

The Xbox Series S has been leaked via packaging on a ‘Robot White’ controller. The controller will supposedly be compatible with the Xbox Series X and the currently un-announced ‘Xbox Series S’ .

The mysterious white controller hints towards the confirmation of the budget version of the Xbox Series X, similar to the cheaper version of the Xbox One.

An Xbox Series S compatible controller has leaked, supposedly confirming the existence of the budget console prior to official announcements from Microsoft.

Although Microsoft has nothing to say on the matter in regards to the leak, here is what we can tell you about the upcoming console and controller.

We can assume that this console will be the cheaper version of the Series X, with no disc drive and without the same powerful specs as the X. A previous document leak has indicated that the Series S (codenamed Lockhart) will have only 7.5Gb of RAM instead of the 13.5GB RAM on the Series X (codenamed Dante).

The Lockhart console will be set to operate at 1080p and 1440p but not 4K performance.

More proof of Lockhart, this time from the XDK/GDK release notes for June 2020. pic.twitter.com/hulDoC9owv — TitleOS (@XB1_HexDecimal) June 24, 2020

However, with 4 teraflops of GPU and the same CPU on the Xbox Series X, this will definitely be the console for the more price conscious gamer as they wouldn’t be sacrificing much. The console looks similar enough to the Series X counterpart.

Microsoft will most likely follow-up this leak with an announcement detailing the release and introduction of the console. The release date and price of the alternate next-gen console and controller are still unknown for now.