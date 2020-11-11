Common Xbox Series X/S issues and how to fix them

Having problems with your Xbox Series X/S? Microsoft has released a list of known issues and how to get around them.

Here’s some quick fixes for any common issues you might come across with your new Xbox Series X/S.

Microsoft has uploaded a blog post covering the known issues people are facing with the Xbox Series X/S consoles. The most common problem so far seems to be an issue revolving around the 4K/120hz displays – fix this by turning off your VRR or lowering the resolution – but a few other fixes should also prove useful!

4k/120Hz Display

Some people who are using a 4K/120Hz TV that also supports VRR are experiencing corrupted images and no signals when the Xbox is configured for 4K120 + VRR. Microsoft states that the issue is found with various TVs from LG, Samsung, and Vizio.

To get around it, there are a number of options depending on your equipment.

Update your TV to the latest firmware and make sure your TV is connected to the internet with Automatic Updates enabled: For LG For Samsung For Vizio



If the issues continues:

Configure the console for 4K/60 with VRR by checking the ‘Allow variable refresh rate’ box. To get there, go to ‘Settings’, ‘General’, ‘TV & display options’, and ‘Video Modes’.

Configure the console for 4K/120 with no VRR by unchecking the ‘Allow variable refresh rate’ box. The resolution and refresh rates are found under ‘Display’ in the ‘TV & display options’.

If you want 120Hz and VRR, configure for 1080p/120Hz VRR or 1440p/120Hz VRR.

If you’re having issues with a corrupted image:

Restart your console and configure the video modes to one of the options mentioned above.

If the image is still corrupted after restarting, disable VRR on the TV. Instructions to do this will be with your TV manufactures.

If you’re still having issues after trying these steps, you’ll need to perform the video mode reset sequence to get back to a default state. After it’s reset, you can configure one of the above options. Follow the steps on this page under ‘Your screen is blank after you turn on the console -> Reset your display settings’.

EA Play App

Players with this issue find that the EA Play app won’t launch or install on their Series X/S device.

At this point in time, there is no workaround to solve this issue. Microsoft ensures they are working with their app partners to find resolutions. The EA Play app will only work on an Xbox One gen device.

Microsoft instructs players to go to the Store and search for your game if you are looking for ways to claim your 10-hour trials for popular games. There will be a ‘Free Trial with EA Play’ button.

If players are looking to play the full games included with their EA Play subscription, they can be accessed thorough ‘My Games & Apps’, ‘Full Library’, and ‘EA Play’.

Game Captures

Players are seeing HDR captures appearing too dark. There is no solution at this time, but Microsoft states a fix will be coming soon in a future console update.

BBC iPlayer app

The BBC iPlayer app isn’t launching or installing on the Series X/S.

Once again, at this point there is no workaround, but they are still working with their app partners to create a solution. Currently he BBC iPlayer app will only work on an Xbox One gen device.

Microsoft notes that although the BBC iPlayer app isn’t available yet, there are still other popular streaming apps to choose from: Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, Sky, Now TV, and other services are available in the Store.

Game Clips

There are a number of issues with game clips which aren’t resolved at this time but will be resolved soon. These are:

Players are coming up against a “trim failed” error when attempting to trim 4K videos.

Uploading 4K videos to Xbox Live from an Xbox Series X sometimes results in an error or blank screen.

Sharing 4K videos to Twitter from an Xbox Series X sometimes results in an error or blank screen.

There is no workaround at this time but it will be addressed in the November console OS update. Until then, trimming will still work at 1080p. Players can access 1080p through ‘Settings’, ‘Preferences’, ‘Capture & share’, ‘Game clip resolution’, ‘1080p’.

DVD & Blu-ray playback

Some players are encountering a black screen when they insert a DVD of Blu-ray into their console.

Microsoft advises that you should remove the disc from the console, restart, and then re-insert the disc.

Peacock TV app

While using Peacock TV some users are experiencing pixelated frames.

At this point there is no solution, but the appropriate teams are working to include the fix in a future update.

Quick Resume

A select number of Optimised titles are experiencing issues with Quick Resume. Microsoft has disabled the feature from the games experiencing the problem, but they’re working to get it fixed as quickly as possible.

Remote Play on Windows 10

Some players are finding that they are not able to console stream to a Windows 10 device through the Xbox Console Companion app.

Microsoft informs players that this feature is only supported by Xbox One gen devices.

Players are able to stream to an Android or an iOs device via the Xbox app with the Xbox Series X/S.

Microsoft has promised that they will update this post when they learn more workarounds or potential resolutions.

If you find that your problem is not on this list, go to the Xbox Series X/S FAQ for further information.