Paul Kelly, Lime Cordiale, and more Aussie artists to perform in YouTube Music Sessions

As winter comes to a close and live music continues to remain scarce, ARIA and YouTube have teamed up for a series of virtually streamed live performances. With an all Aussie lineup, the YouTube Music Sessions will feature exclusive performances from two artists every Wednesday in August.

Featuring the likes of Paul Kelly, Vera Blue, and Lime Cordiale, the live performances will be sure to brighten up your frosty hump day evenings!

Boasting performances by Paul Kelly and Lime Cordiale, the YouTube Music Sessions will air every Wednesday (7 pm AEST) in August.

The live-streamed performances have been organised in response to the pandemic and its unforeseen effects on the vibrancy of Australia’s music scene. YouTube will be kicking off the donation precedent by pledging $50,000 to Support Act, a charity initiative delivering ongoing resources in times of crisis to musicians.

The Youtube Music Sessions will feature performances from both emerging and established Australian artists, with one headliner and one support act each week.

“Not being able to play live shows during these times has really impacted the ability for all artists to reach new audiences. As an emerging artist, live shows and support slots in particular are super integral in getting you in front of new audiences, new communities, cities and in developing a fanbase,” said Emalia, one of the support artists for the sessions.

The performances will be streamed on the headliner’s YouTube channel and also playlisted on the YouTube Australia and New Zealand channel as well as the ARIA channel.

Another performer, Elliott, described her excitement about playing alongside Paul Kelly: “Paul Kelly is such an incredible songwriter and performer, so authentic and raw. Which is something I always strive to be in my own music.”

In other Paul Kelly-related news, the singer recently released his Paul Kelly memoir, which only just hit the bookshelves of most independent local stores. The biographical recount was written by industry expert Stuart Coupe and delves into his conflicting persona throughout his enduring musical career.

Check out the first YouTube Music Sessions performance, featuring Lime Cordiale supported by Mia Rodriguez, as well as the full lineup, below.

All performances commence at 7 pm AEST. Those tuning in at home can make a donation here.