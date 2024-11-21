WATCH: The Pixies perform ‘Where Is My Mind?’ on stage at the ARIAs

PIXIES play a surprise performance at the ARIA’s, wearing their best Aus music tees

The Pixies took to the stage at the Hordern Pavillion in Sydney last night as an epic and unexpected gift for ARIA Awards guests.

They tore up the stage in style, repping Australian music t-shirts from AC/DC and the Hoodoo Gurus.

It was a rock ’n’ roll reminder to support Australia’s music industry, donate to our sole industry charity, Support Act, and air out your best Aus music tees.

Introduced by Breakthrough Artist award winners Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, the Pixies fronted the crowd of Aussie a-listers with a rendition of their 1988 hit ‘Where is my mind’.

Emma Richardson’s iconic whale broke the silence, followed by Joey Santiago’s melodic rhythm guitar, drawing the crowd in.

The performance was the perfect high-profile opener for the eclipse of the night, taking place right before the ARIA Hall of Fame induction.

Awarded to Missy Higgins, who brought it home with an inspiring and uplifting speech on supporting our industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIA (@aria_official)

A perfectly curated performance by the Pixies, as special guests to a night of celebration and Aus music.

Close ups of Santiago’s golden guitar and AC/DC t-shirt lit up the screen, making the performance not only a sonic, but a visual homage to the Australian music scene.

Check out the full list of winners here.

Words By Erin Hughes.