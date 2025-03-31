Kurt Cobain’s legendary MTV Unplugged guitar and cardigan to be displayed together for the first time

One of the most iconic MTV Unplugged performances of all time is about to get the museum treatment

For the first time ever, Kurt Cobain’s storied Martin D-18E acoustic guitar and his equally famous olive-green cardigan—both worn during Nirvana’s iconic MTV Unplugged in New York set—will be displayed side by side at the Royal College of Music Museum in London.

Opening June 3, 2025, Kurt Cobain Unplugged marks the UK debut of the heavily mythologized guitar, which Australian entrepreneur Peter Freedman AM purchased for a jaw-dropping $6 million in 2020. “When I bought this guitar, my goal was to take it on a worldwide tour to support artists,” Freedman shared. “I’m thrilled that this journey begins in London, bringing these legendary pieces together for the first time.”

The exhibition will also feature Cobain’s Unplugged-era cardigan—arguably as iconic as the guitar itself—offering fans a rare and intimate glimpse into one of the most era-defining moments in alternative music history. Alan di Perna, rock journalist and event curator, describes it as a landmark exhibition: “MTV Unplugged was a defining moment for Nirvana—raw, vulnerable, and timeless. Seeing these artifacts together is like stepping into history.”

For Nirvana fans and music lovers alike, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get closer than ever to the magic of Unplugged in New York. Tickets for Kurt Cobain Unplugged go on sale Wednesday, April 30.

Because when it comes to MTV Unplugged, few performances remain as unforgettable as this one.

More info here.