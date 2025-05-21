Kneecap’s Mo Chara Charged With Terror Offence after London Gig

Hezbollah flag sparks legal battle for Belfast rap star

Kneecap’s Mo Chara is facing serious legal trouble after being charged with a terror offence for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag at a 2024 London show.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the charge, stemming from the group’s performance at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, with the rapper set to appear in court next month.

Kneecap clarified in a statement, they “do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.”

The case follows a wider probe into online clips where Kneecap reportedly called for violence against British MPs and voiced support for Hamas and Hezbollah—claims the band fiercely denies, stating they “do not, and have never, supported” either group.

The controversy isn’t new for the Belfast rap trio, who’ve been under fire since their outspoken pro-Palestine stance at Coachella 2025.

From Sharon Osbourne demanding their visas be revoked to canceled European gigs, they’ve branded the backlash a “smear campaign.”

Yet, major artists—including Massive Attack, IDLES, and Fontaines D.C.—have thrown their support behind Kneecap, while their label, Heavenly Recordings, released an open letter defending free speech.

As the court date looms, one thing’s clear: Kneecap won’t back down.

Stay tuned to see how the situation unfolds.