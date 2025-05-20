Field Day doubles down on Palestine Support amid KKR investment backlash

London festival condemns parent company’s Israeli investments as artists boycott

London’s Field Day festival has issued a stronger statement condemning its parent company’s ties to Israeli investments after 11 artists withdrew from the May 24 event.

The controversy stems from Superstruct Entertainment’s ownership by KKR, a firm with stakes in weapons manufacturers and Israeli corporations operating in Palestinian territories.

While maintaining the festival will proceed at Brockwell Park, organizers clarified: “We stand with Gaza and demand an immediate end to military occupation.”

The statement acknowledged their initial failure to address concerns but emphasized their team had no prior knowledge of KKR’s investments when partnering with Superstruct.

The backlash mirrors challenges faced by other Superstruct-owned events like Boiler Room and Mighty Hoopla, both of which recently reaffirmed pro-Palestine stances.

Meanwhile, a court ruling against Lambeth Council’s festival permits was overturned, ensuring Field Day and sister events will proceed as scheduled.

This year’s lineup includes Peggy Gou and Jungle (DJ set), though the focus remains on the ethical firestorm surrounding corporate festival ownership.

Their final words? “Free Palestine.”