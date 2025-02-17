Kendrick Lamar is now the first Rapper to hit 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners

Hip-Hop artist Kendrick Lamar has been on a high lately and following his latest SuperBowl performance, this is just the latest good news

Kendrick Lamar has just been crowned the first ever Rapper to hit 100 Million Monthly listeners on Spotify.

A monumental achievement for the artist, he joins just nine other artists in the 100 Million club.

Those artists being; Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, The Weekend, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the queen of pop herself, Mariah Carey.

This milestone comes as no surprise to fans who have witnessed Lamar’s meteoric rise over the past decade.

Since his breakout album ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city‘ in 2012, Lamar has consistently pushed the boundaries of hip-hop, blending introspective lyrics with innovative production.

And his releases since then have contributed even more to the enormous success the artist has had.

Lamar’s recent success can be attributed to several factors.

His highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl halftime show introduced his music to millions of new listeners worldwide.

Additionally, his recent singles have dominated streaming platforms, showcasing his ability to remain relevant in an ever-changing musical landscape.

The Compton native’s lyrical prowess, combined with his willingness to tackle complex social issues, has resonated with audiences across generations and demographics.

What makes this accomplishment even more impressive is Lamar’s steadfast commitment to artistic integrity.

Unlike many artists who chase trends, Lamar has remained true to his vision, creating music that challenges listeners while maintaining mass appeal.

This balance has earned him both critical acclaim and commercial success, a rare combination in today’s music industry.

And if you wanna support him some more go visit his Spotify and explore his stellar discography for yourself.