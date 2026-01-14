Here are Nettspend’s Setlist & Set Times

Drankdrankdrank.

Sydney’s Enmore Theatre will pulse with raw energy on January 20, 2026, as Gen-Z rap disruptor Nettspend headlines his first Australian tour.

The 18-year-old viral star promises a high-octane night built on distorted beats and unfiltered lyrics that have captivated millions online.

Anticipate a fiery set blending tracks from his breakout mixtape with deeper cuts.

A major highlight will be a rare live performance of the leaked, unreleased song ‘Goyard,’ giving fans an exclusive preview.

The show builds to an intense, cathartic finale. Arrive early to soak up the atmosphere; doors open at 8:00 PM for this highly anticipated sold-out event, marking a pivotal moment for the artist in Australia.

Nettspend Full Setlist

stressed

2024 Freestyle

Cha Ching

16

Beach leak

F*CK SWAG

her friends

Impact (with XAVIERSOBASED)

Mink (fakemink cover)

Easter Pink (fakemink cover)

F*CK CANCER

Skipping Class

Perc Soda

shine n peace

Goyard (Unreleased)

we not like you

Shut Up

That One Song

nothing like uuu

Tommy

Encore: stressed (Played again)