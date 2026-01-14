Here are Nettspend’s Setlist & Set Times

Drankdrankdrank.
Sydney’s Enmore Theatre will pulse with raw energy on January 20, 2026, as Gen-Z rap disruptor Nettspend headlines his first Australian tour.
The 18-year-old viral star promises a high-octane night built on distorted beats and unfiltered lyrics that have captivated millions online.
Anticipate a fiery set blending tracks from his breakout mixtape with deeper cuts.
A major highlight will be a rare live performance of the leaked, unreleased song ‘Goyard,’ giving fans an exclusive preview.
The show builds to an intense, cathartic finale. Arrive early to soak up the atmosphere; doors open at 8:00 PM for this highly anticipated sold-out event, marking a pivotal moment for the artist in Australia.
Nettspend Full Setlist
stressed
2024 Freestyle
Cha Ching
16
Beach leak
F*CK SWAG
her friends
Impact (with XAVIERSOBASED)
Mink (fakemink cover)
Easter Pink (fakemink cover)
F*CK CANCER
Skipping Class
Perc Soda
shine n peace
Goyard (Unreleased)
we not like you
Shut Up
That One Song
nothing like uuu
Tommy
Encore: stressed (Played again)