The BRIT Awards 2025 has just announced their final Performers

The nights roster of musical acts has just expanded and it is absolutely full to the brim with British talent

The BRIT Awards has just announced Sam Fender and Lola Young as their final performers for the night.

They join an already ethereal group of performers including; Last Dinner Party, JADE, Teddy Swims and Sabrina Carpenter.

This star-studded lineup represents the perfect blend of established stars and rising talent, promising an unforgettable night of music that showcases the very best of what the UK has to offer.

Sam Fender, the Newcastle-born indie rock sensation, brings his signature anthemic sound after his critically acclaimed third album topped the charts earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Lola Young continues her meteoric rise following her breakthrough hit that dominated airwaves throughout the summer.

From Last Dinner Party’s theatrical post-punk to JADE’s innovative electronic pop, the BRIT Awards 2025 seems determined to highlight the eclectic nature of contemporary British music.

American artists Teddy Swims and Sabrina Carpenter will add an international flavor to the proceedings, with Carpenter riding high after her recent worldwide stadium tour.

“This lineup perfectly captures the vibrant state of music today,” noted BRIT Awards chairman David Joseph.

“We’re showcasing established talents alongside tomorrow’s superstars, all while celebrating the cultural exchange between British and international artists.”

Sources close to the production have hinted at several surprise duets planned for the evening, though details remain tightly under wraps.

This year’s BRIT Awards will be broadcast live from London’s O2 Arena, with an expected global audience in the millions.

Viewers can look forward to not just spectacular performances but also the presentation of awards across multiple categories, celebrating achievements in music over the past year.

For all of you Aussie watchers and listeners, the BRIT awards will be broadcast on ITVX on the 1st of March.