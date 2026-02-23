PinkPantheress was the first woman and youngest artist to ever win Producer of the Year at the BRIT Awards

Icon. Queen. PinkPantheress.

PinkPantheress has made BRIT Awards history as the first woman and youngest artist ever to win Producer of the Year.

The 24-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer, born Victoria Walker, shatters a 49-year streak, with the award dating back to 1977. She surpasses Steve Levine, who was 25 when he won in 1984.

“I’m grateful to be recognised,” PinkPantheress said in a statement. “My music production is the thing I’m proudest of, and I’ve worked really hard at it, so I hope this inspires others to pursue their passion.”

The bedroom-pop visionary began making beats on GarageBand in her college dorm before breaking through on TikTok half a decade ago.

Her signature blend of delicate vocals and Y2K-era UK garage sounds has shaped a generation of young artists.

Last year’s mixtape Fancy That earned critical acclaim, while its companion track ‘Stateside’ featuring Zara Larsson climbs US charts.

The 2026 BRIT Awards take place Saturday at Manchester’s Co-op Live, with Mark Ronson and Noel Gallagher also receiving honours.