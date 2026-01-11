[gtranslate]
Hailey Bieber denies reposting TikTok on Marriage ‘Abuse’

by Alex Cooper

“Really bored, huh.”

Hailey Bieber has directly shut down explosive online speculation that she reposted a TikTok video alleging “abuse” in her marriage to Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder, 29, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday with a pointed message for the digital rumour mill.

hailey bieber 2026 abuse allegations tiktok

“Hey! I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship,” she wrote.

The video in question, which circulated widely, contained harsh analysis claiming their seven-year marriage persists only because Hailey “will tolerate that abuse.”

This marks the latest instance of the model publicly addressing relentless scrutiny of her private life.

hailey bieber instagram story tiktok justin bieber

In a May Vogue interview, she expressed weary frustration, noting she hoped having their son Jack, now 16 months, would quell the chatter.

A source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE they are “thriving,” describing their bond as deepened by parenthood and built on a belief they are “soulmates.”

