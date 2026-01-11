Hailey Bieber denies reposting TikTok on Marriage ‘Abuse’

“Really bored, huh.”

Hailey Bieber has directly shut down explosive online speculation that she reposted a TikTok video alleging “abuse” in her marriage to Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder, 29, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday with a pointed message for the digital rumour mill.

“Hey! I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship,” she wrote.

The video in question, which circulated widely, contained harsh analysis claiming their seven-year marriage persists only because Hailey “will tolerate that abuse.”

This marks the latest instance of the model publicly addressing relentless scrutiny of her private life.

In a May Vogue interview, she expressed weary frustration, noting she hoped having their son Jack, now 16 months, would quell the chatter.

A source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE they are “thriving,” describing their bond as deepened by parenthood and built on a belief they are “soulmates.”