Hailey Bieber had a mini-stroke and underwent heart surgery

Hailey Bieber revealed she underwent a procedure to fix a hole in her heart after suffering a mini-stroke last month.

In a new video on her Youtube channel, Hailey Bieber described the medical emergency she suffered while eating breakfast with her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey explains she suddenly felt a “weird sensation” in her right arm and her fingertips went numb.

“The right side of my face started drooping, I couldn’t get a sentence out,” she said.

Luckily, Justin immediately called 911 and a medic was close by who examined Hailey.

Hailey was rushed to the hospital due to the stoke symptoms. Haily said her anxiety made “everything worse” but that she was “pretty much back to normal” when she arrived to the hospital.

Doctors were unsure what caused the stroke but Hailey noted that she and Justin had been infected with COVID not long before the incident.

Hailey had also changed her birth control pill without consulting her doctor.

The hospital diagnosed the medical event as a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and doctors confirmed that the combination of COVID, a new birth control and Hailey’s history with migraine could have caused the blood to clot.

