Check out the new still from an upcoming film starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

A new still from Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s steamy psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling has surfaced, and we can already feel the chemistry.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles stans, get keen, because the pair will star together in the upcoming thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling.

The film, which has completed filming, is the second feature directed by Wilde after her wildly successful debut Booksmart in 2019.

Set in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling is a bit of a shift from the very funny teenage comedy that kickstarted Wilde’s transition into directing, taking the form of a drama that follows a housewife “whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath.”

The script was actually part of the famous ‘Black List’, a collection of Hollywood’s strongest scripts that are yet to be utilised.

Don’t Worry Darling is set to be released to cinemas in September this year, and while there isn’t a trailer just yet, Wilde posted a teaser to her Instagram last year that will give you a juicy taste of what to expect.

The steamy new still (at the top of the article) is a taster for the intimate filming of Don’t Worry Darling, designed to bring “good sex” back into films. Through the film, Wilde wants the audience to “realise how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure.”

Along with Pugh and Styles, the stacked cast will also feature Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine in supporting roles.

Wilde originally struggled to fill Harry Styles’ role, which was actually because many other male actors weren’t prepared to play a supporting role for a female lead. But of course, Harry, the legend was more than up to the task.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde revealed in an interview. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (ie. financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.”

“No joke, it is hard to find actors who recognise why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: [Harry Styles], our Jack. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant [Florence Pugh] to hold centre stage as our Alice, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

“He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

So yeah, in case you can’t tell, we’re super keen for this film.