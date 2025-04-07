Wes Anderson’s new film just dropped its first trailer – and it’s pure magic

Crash landings, holy inheritances, and all-star chaos

The first trailer for Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme is here, and it’s every bit as whimsical and star-studded as fans hoped.

Benicio del Toro leads as eccentric aviation tycoon Zha-zha Korda, who enlists his nun daughter (Mia Threapleton) to inherit his fortune after one too many plane crashes.

With a stacked cast including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and Bill Murray, this is Anderson at his quirky best.

Written with longtime collaborator Roman Coppola, the film marks del Toro’s return to Anderson’s world after The French Dispatch, while Threapleton steps into the spotlight following her breakout role in I Am… Ruth.

Shot in Germany post-strikes, The Phoenician Scheme—Anderson’s 13th feature—lands in Aussie cinemas May 29.

Buckle up for another visually stunning, delightfully eccentric ride!