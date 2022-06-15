Tom Hanks took his pants off in front of the Mona Lisa

In a new interview, Tom Hanks confesses to removing his trousers in front of the Mona Lisa while filming The Da Vinci Code.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, actor Tom Hanks recounted the moment he took his pants off in front of the Mona Lisa, whilst on set for the film, The Da Vinci Code.

“Who gets to have that experience?” he said.

Hanks believes the special moment compensated for the overall let-down of the Robert Langdon films he starred in, which were created as adaptations of Dan Brown’s books.

“It was my 40th-something birthday. We were shooting in the Louvre at night. I changed my pants in front of the Mona Lisa!” he explains. “They brought me a birthday cake in the Grand Salon! Who gets to have that experience? Any cynicism there? Hell no!”

During his utterly frank commentary about basically hating Robert Langon’s trilogy, Hanks said that despite the films being a “hooey,” stripping down in front of the iconic painting made the experience worth it, even if the films generated some of the most shockingly-awful reviews he had ever received.

“God, that was a commercial enterprise,” he declared. “Yeah, those Robert Langdon sequels are hooey. The Da Vinci Code was hooey.” He continued, “There’s nothing wrong with good commerce, provided it is good commerce. By the time we made the third, we proved that it wasn’t such good commerce.”

In other Tom Hanks news, the oscar-winning star is currently in production of the release of a sequel to Greyhound, an acclaimed film about World War 2, released in 2020.

The agreement for a sequel was established between Apple TV+ and Tom’s production business, Playtone. Information on the project’s cast and storyline remain a secret thus far, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for more details, and a release date.