Harry Styles said One Direction made him feel ashamed of his sexuality

Harry Styles explained how his time in One Direction seriously messed up his sex life and made him feel ashamed of his sexuality.

In an interview with Better Homes and Gardens, Harry spoke about why he keeps his sexuality private.

Harry said he wasn’t allowed to step out of line while he was a part of One Direction due to the “cleanliness clauses”. Apparently, anything that appears wrong in the eyes of the label would effectively end his career.

“For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life,” Harry said.

“I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.”

“But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have sex.”

Harry said that when he found out his new and current contract didn’t feature any “cleanliness clauses” he burst into tears.

“I felt free,” he said.

Harry went on to say he doesn’t like to discuss his sexuality publicly.

“I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,”

“The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

Too right Harry, too right.