Megan Fox drinks Machine Gun Kelly’s blood and calls him ‘Daddy’

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Megan Fox spoke about what being a feminist means to her and her BDSM relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox is an icon and she decided to clear a few things up with the public in a recent interview.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” Fox told the magazine. What a way to kick things off.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Fox explained the ritual she and MGK take part in and said to her “it’s a passage or it is used for a reason.”

“And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'” Fox said. “He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”

Maybe it’s the emo boyfriend or maybe acting in Jennifer’s Body really influenced Fox, either way, it all sounds pretty badass.

When asked about whether or not she considers herself to be a feminist, Fox said: “[It seems] I have to meet a certain requirement or follow all of these rules. It’s very bizarre to get judged for, like, ‘What if I am in a BDSM relationship? And I’m like, yes – is that OK with you? Because that’s what I want.’ So, I shouldn’t be outcast from the feminist community, because that is something that I prefer for myself. I feel sexual power in that way, by experiencing it that way.”

I don’t know who the heck Megan has been talking to that has made her feel like that’s not feminism because basically, screw them. You do you girlie.

“I was being celebrated as being a feminist until I had the nerve to call my boyfriend, ‘Daddy.’” Fox continued.

“And a lot of people got upset about that, which I think is a funny conversation to actually have, because that goes into allowing women to be… women. Allowing us to experience what we want in life, what we like. That is feminism.”

