After so many memorable screen and stage performances, two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield says he is taking a break from acting.

While speaking with Variety, Garfield said he’s “going to rest for a little bit”.

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while,”

“Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.”

“I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

More to come.