The 2022 Oscar Nominations are in and the Aussies are killing it

The nominations are in for the 94th Academy Awards and we’re stoked to have a new watch list full of guaranteed bangers.
A number of Aussies have been nominated including 4-time Oscar nominee, Nicole Kidman who has been nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Being the Ricardos.
We already Nicole was an incredible acting talent but it is so great to see a young Aussie celebrated by the illustrious academy.
At only 25-years-old, Kodi Smit-McPhee has received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the film Power of the Dog.
The New Zealand director of the film, Jane Campion is also nominated for Best Director.
In 1993 Campion because the first woman to ever be nominated twice for Best Director for her work on The Piano.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Rysusuke Hamaguchi, Drive my Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress in a Film or Motion Picture
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Film or Motion Picture
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Andrew Garfield, TickTick, Boom
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA, screenplay by Sian Heder
- Drive My Car, Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Dune, Screenplay by John Spahits, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- The Lost Daughter, Screenplay by Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog, Screenplay by Jane Campion
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells versus The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature
- Summer of Soul
- Flee
- Attica
- Ascension
- Writing with Fire
Best Original Score
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
- Be Alive. King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die
- Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
Best Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story