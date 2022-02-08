The 2022 Oscar Nominations are in and the Aussies are killing it

The nominations are in for the 94th Academy Awards and we’re stoked to have a new watch list full of guaranteed bangers.

A number of Aussies have been nominated including 4-time Oscar nominee, Nicole Kidman who has been nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Being the Ricardos.

We already Nicole was an incredible acting talent but it is so great to see a young Aussie celebrated by the illustrious academy.

At only 25-years-old, Kodi Smit-McPhee has received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the film Power of the Dog.

The New Zealand director of the film, Jane Campion is also nominated for Best Director.

In 1993 Campion because the first woman to ever be nominated twice for Best Director for her work on The Piano.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Rysusuke Hamaguchi, Drive my Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Film or Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Film or Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Will Smith, King Richard

Andrew Garfield, TickTick, Boom

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA, screenplay by Sian Heder

Drive My Car, Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Screenplay by John Spahits, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, Screenplay by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Screenplay by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells versus The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul

Flee

Attica

Ascension

Writing with Fire

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

Be Alive. King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Best Costume Design