The Neil Young vs Spotify saga continues: Young tells Spotify staff to quit

Neil Young has released another statement, encouraging Spotify employees to quit their jobs.

“Get out of that place before it eats up your soul,” Neil Young said, maybe forgetting that we don’t all have millions of dollars to go about quitting jobs willy-nilly.

Young also pleaded with artists, not just musicians, to remove their work from the streaming service.

“Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them,” Young said.

Spotify isn’t the only large corporation under Neil Young’s knife. The Heart of Gold singer is sick of big banks and is using his platform to really try to spread a message that would change the world as we know it.

See the full statement below.

Neil Young: “In our communication age, misinformation is the problem. Ditch the misinformers. Find a good clean place to support with your monthly checks. You have the real power. Use it.

To the baby boomers, I say 70 percent of the country’s financial assets are in your hands compared with just about 5 percent for millennials. You and I need to lead.

In our age of Climate Chaos, I say ditch the companies contributing to the mass fossil fuel destruction of Earth.

For their continued funding of the fossil fuel damage even as the global temperature keeps climbing, I say take your money from the accounts of these American banks today:

Chase

Citi

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them. You have the power to change the world. We can do it together. Your grandchildren will thank you in history.

To the musicians and creators in the world, I say this: You must be able to find a better place than SPOTIFY to be the home of your art.

To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers – not art, not creativity. Notice that EK never mentions the Medical Professionals who started this conversation. Look, one last time at the statements EK has made.

Then be free and take the good path.”