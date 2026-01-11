Here’s when and where to watch the 2026 Golden Globes in Australia, including streaming details and start times

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are set to kick things off in style – even if it means an early start for Aussie viewers.

The 2026 Golden Globes takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 11, which translates to Monday, January 12 for us, with the main event beginning at 11am AEDT.

Red carpet coverage is expected to roll out about an hour earlier at 10am, making it a very respectable late-morning affair rather than a brutal alarm-clock situation.

Australian audiences can watch the Golden Globes live and exclusively on Paramount+, which will stream the full ceremony along with pre-show arrivals and all the fashion, speeches and unpredictable moments the Globes are known for.

There’s no confirmed free-to-air broadcast, so streaming is the safest way to catch everything as it happens.

The 2026 ceremony will once again be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, with comedian Nikki Glaser returning as host, setting the tone for Hollywood’s loosest, booziest awards night.

Celebrating the best film and television of 2025, the Golden Globes mark the unofficial start of awards season — and yes, that means memes, surprises and chaos before lunchtime in Australia.