Why Justin Bieber has beef with H&M

The retail chain H&M has stopped selling its Justin Bieber merch line after the singer labelled the apparel ‘trash’ and claimed he never approved it.

Justin Bieber is pissed at H&M. The singer took to Instagram stories earlier this week to claim that he never approved the retail chain’s latest merch line of his, and that the merch itself was ‘trash’.

”I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval. SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you,” wrote Biebs.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it don’t buy it.”

In response, H&M has pulled the line and released a statement, saying “H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments”

The merch line itself consisted of hoodies, jumpers, tote bags and phone cases featuring Bieber’s likeness and lyrics. Check out images of the merch below.