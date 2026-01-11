Yungblud opens up about the fallout from his nude Sydney Harbour antics

UK rocker admits he received one angry phone call after his naked romp on Sydney Harbour

Rocker Yungblud has spoken about the fallout from his wildly viral nude Sydney Harbour yacht romp, admitting that one of the biggest unexpected consequences wasn’t tabloid headlines or social media chatter but an angry phone call from his mum about seeing his bits in TMZ after photos of the UK musician partying naked spread across the globe.

The 28‑year‑old, born Dominic Harrison, touched down in Sydney ahead of his IDOLS World Tour shows and pretty much picked up where he left off with his famously chaotic persona, stripping off during a daytime yacht party on Sydney Harbour where he was photographed enjoying the sun with friends and local personalities, including Sydney socialite and artist Dina Broadhurst.

Images from the outing showed him laughing, sipping drinks and covering his modesty with a single hand or a towel, a moment that quickly turned into a global talking point and had even TMZ running headlines about his bare antics.

In an interview ahead of his sold‑out Qudos Bank Arena show, Yungblud joked about the attention and shared that his mum’s reaction was the real surprise, reminding everyone that even rock stars get heat from their loved ones when they bare everything in public.

Despite the viral splash, the Aussie leg of his tour, with shows scheduled across Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, is pushing ahead, and fans at his gigs have already seen the rocker bring his high‑energy show to the stage.

Yungblud’s Sydney harbour debacle might have made headlines, but it also only added to the unpredictable, unapologetic persona that keeps his fans talking long after the party ends.