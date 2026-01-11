Not ready for AI in your inbox? Here’s how to switch off Gmail’s newest features

AI isn’t for everyone — here’s how to turn off Gmail’s latest rollout.

Google has just rolled out one of the biggest updates to Gmail in years, bringing AI into the inbox for 3 billion users worldwide.

Powered by the company’s new Gemini 3 AI, the update aims to turn your Gmail from a simple email client into a smart, proactive assistant.

The most noticeable change is AI-powered email summaries: long, messy threads are now condensed into bite-sized overviews, saving you endless scrolling.

Writing emails also gets an upgrade, with “Help Me Write” generating drafts in your tone, while improved Smart Reply and Smart Compose options suggest polished responses that feel more personal.

There is also a “Find Old Messages” prompt, letting users quickly locate past emails by asking the AI in natural language – “Who was the plumber that gave me a quote for the bathroom renovation last year?”

Gmail will also introduce an AI Inbox view, reorganising messages by priority, topics, and suggested to‑dos rather than chronological order.

Google says the rollout starts in English in the US before expanding globally, and while these features are on by default, users can opt out. In short, your inbox is about to get a lot smarter.

But what if you really don’t want Gmail AI snooping into your inbox? Here’s how to turn it off.

Here’s how to Turn Off AI Features in Gmail

Open Gmail Settings:

Click the gear icon in the top-right corner of Gmail and select “See all settings.” Find AI Features:

Look for the “AI features and personalization” section (this may appear under the General or Inbox tab, depending on your interface). Disable AI Assistance:

Toggle off options like: Help Me Write (AI-generated email drafts) Smart Reply & Smart Compose (suggested replies and auto-completions) AI Inbox Summaries (thread overviews and priority suggestions) Confirm & Save:

Scroll down and click “Save Changes” to ensure Gmail stops using AI features in your account. Optional Privacy Check:

You can also review Data & Personalization settings in your Google account to limit how Gmail interacts with other AI tools.



Turning off these features keeps Gmail functioning like it used to – a traditional inbox – while giving you full control over what the AI sees or suggests.