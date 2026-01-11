Blake Shelton calls divorce rumours with Gwen Stefani “Internet” nonsense

Shelton reveals how a trip to the store fuels weekly split speculations.

Blake Shelton is laughing off the persistent divorce rumours swirling around his marriage to Gwen Stefani.

In a new interview, the country star detailed the absurd cycle of tabloid headlines, mocking how their relationship status seems to change weekly based on whether they’re spotted at a grocery store.

“Starting in October… I started noticing these articles popping up,” Shelton told Country Countdown USA.

He recalled claims they were “not even seeing each other anymore,” only for photos to emerge of them together, prompting headlines that they’d “gotten back together.”

The 49-year-old joked that another week without a public sighting would spark new “divorcing!” cries.

Shelton, who’s seen convincing doctored photos of himself online, said he no longer believes “anything… on the internet.”

Despite their low public profile recently, Stefani has consistently shared affectionate posts, including a New Year’s kiss.

The couple, married since 2021 after meeting on The Voice, continues to dismiss the split speculation.