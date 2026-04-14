This Mystery Vinyl has people scrambling to figure out who’s singing

Can you figure it out?

A ghostly piano ballad with disguised, pitched-down vocals is surfacing in record shops worldwide, and the music industry is holding its breath.

Shipped in plain white sleeves with no labels, these “mystery vinyl” are being given away for free at stores like Rough Trade.

Employees whisper it’s a major artist teasing a comeback. The haunting track, built around the plea “don’t give up on us,” has fans digitally speeding up the audio to unmask the singer.

The strongest evidence points to Lewis Capaldi, listeners note his distinct accent and an unreleased song titled ‘This Ain’t Love’ listed on ACE Repertory.

Others swear it’s James Arthur, while Bon Iver, The 1975, and Niall Horan remain dark horses.

A wild Paul McCartney theory, nodding to The Beatles’ White Album, seems unlikely given the vocal style.

With Capaldi set for summer festival slots and his recent return from a hiatus, the guessing game may soon be over.