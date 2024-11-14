Thom Yorke on Piano, Bono & Ed Sheeran on Vocals – Band Aid delivers the Ultimate Remix for 40th Anniversary

The iconic Band Aid track comes together again with a star-studded remix for its 40th anniversary

Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, and Trevor Horn are marking 40 years of Band Aid with a brand new 2024 Ultimate Mix of Do They Know It’s Christmas?, dropping November 25th—just in time for the anniversary of the original recording.

The track will premiere on UK breakfast radio and hit streaming platforms immediately after. For the vinyl lovers, the Ultimate Mix will also be available on 12” vinyl starting November 29th.

This isn’t just any remix. Trevor Horn has blended the three versions of the song—1984, 2004, and 2014—into one epic, seamless piece, bringing together a lineup of legends across generations.

Picture Sting alongside Ed Sheeran, Boy George with Sam Smith, Bono sharing the mic with Harry Styles, and so many more.

It’s not just a reunion of voices, but a celebration of the British music scene’s journey over the last four decades.

But the 2024 Ultimate Mix isn’t just about nostalgia. Horn’s work reintroduces the emotional power of the original, reminding us of the magic that turned a Christmas charity song into a global anthem.

To make the moment even more powerful, Oliver Murray, who directed the short film for The Beatles’ last No.1, has created a stunning video to match the remix. It’s set to drop alongside the track, bringing the history of Band Aid to life in a fresh way.

The original cover artist, Peter Blake, returns for the artwork, creating something new yet deeply connected to the iconic 1984 design. At 93, Blake captures the empathy, compassion, and humanity that have always been at the heart of Band Aid.

As we gear up for Christmas, this 40th-anniversary release is a reminder that the world still needs us to come together—just like we did in 1984. Do They Know It’s Christmas? is back, and it’s more relevant than ever.