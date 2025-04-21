The Cure unveils Mixes Of A Lost World – A remix album for Charity

Remixed by legends, reborn for charity

On Robert Smith’s 66th birthday, The Cure announced Mixes Of A Lost World, a sprawling reimagining of last year’s Songs Of A Lost World.

Featuring 24 artists—including Four Tet, Mogwai, Chino Moreno, and Orbital—the album transforms the band’s melancholic masterpiece into a kaleidoscope of electronic, cinematic, and experimental soundscapes.

Smith, intrigued by unsolicited remixes he received post-Christmas, curated this project, calling it “way beyond anything I could have hoped for.” All royalties will support War Child UK, adding deeper meaning to the release.

Available in June, the deluxe edition spans three discs, with standout reworks like Four Tet’s haunting take on Alone and Paul Oakenfold’s sweeping I Can Never Say Goodbye.

While not the “companion album” Smith previously hinted at, this collection reaffirms The Cure’s enduring influence—and their knack for making sadness sound sublime.