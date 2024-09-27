After 16 long years, The Cure are finally releasing new music

The Cure’s upcoming album, Songs of a Lost World, is set to be released on November 1st.

Written and arranged by the bands legendary singer Robert Smith and co-produced by Aussie engineer Paul Corkett, Songs of a Lost World marks The Cure’s fourteenth studio album.

The first of eight tracks ‘Alone’ was dropped yesterday, and is a 6-minute ode to their classic sound of metallic layering and stirring synths.

The new single was the opening track of each of The Cure’s 42-show American tour of 2023, Shows of a Lost World, giving fans a small slice of what was to come.

While the recent shows came off the back of the tour for their last album in 2008, 4:13 Dream, this is the first time fans are hearing any fresh sounds from the band.

Of the opening track, singer Robert Smith shared that, “It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus.”

“I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of ‘being alone’, always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be…,” Smith said.

“As soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem ‘Dregs’ by the English poet Ernest Dowson…and that was the moment when I knew the song — and the album — were real.”

Fans were teased in 2019 when Smith told The Rolling Stone that they’d been working on nineteen new 10-12 minute tracks, but The Cure has never released said tracks.

For now, we’ll be impatiently waiting for the album’s release, and praying that the band drops more teasers for us to soak up.