Jimi the Kween performs
‘Starlight’
Live from Happy
WITH SPECIAL THANKS TO
Jimi The Kween swung by Noise Machines studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session to perform their single ‘Starlight’
Special Thanks to ST. ALi for providing the fuel for this live session
Jimi The Kween has done it again. The iconic drag queen has dropped a stunning remake of The Supermen Lovers’ 2001 hit, ‘Starlight,’ and it’s already lighting up dance floors worldwide.
We are obsessing over this stunning stripped back version, that see’s Jimi’s signature flair shine through, injecting the classic track with a fresh energy.
As a trailblazer in the drag and DJ scene, Jimi has always been committed to creating safe and inclusive spaces for everyone.
Their performances are known for their high energy, their incredible looks, and their unwavering commitment to diversity and acceptance.
‘Starlight’ is just the latest in a long line of hits from Jimi The Kween. Delve into the live session above, and get ready to lose yourself on the dance floor with this incredible new track.
Stay Connected to Jimi the Kween via Instagram.
Many thanks to the legends at ST. ALi for making this session possible. Stay connected here.