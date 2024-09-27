Jimi The Kween has done it again. The iconic drag queen has dropped a stunning remake of The Supermen Lovers’ 2001 hit, ‘Starlight,’ and it’s already lighting up dance floors worldwide.

We are obsessing over this stunning stripped back version, that see’s Jimi’s signature flair shine through, injecting the classic track with a fresh energy.

As a trailblazer in the drag and DJ scene, Jimi has always been committed to creating safe and inclusive spaces for everyone.

Their performances are known for their high energy, their incredible looks, and their unwavering commitment to diversity and acceptance.

‘Starlight’ is just the latest in a long line of hits from Jimi The Kween. Delve into the live session above, and get ready to lose yourself on the dance floor with this incredible new track.