Yours & Owls have just announced an expansion of venues across Sydney, Vic and QLD

Wollongong-based venue and music agency Yours & Owls have just announced a significant expansion to their venue roster

In an effort to revive our beloved music scene, caped crusaders Yours & Owls have burst their way back on the scene with an expansion of venues throughout Australia.

From humble beginnings in Port Kembla, Yours & Owls has been supporting local artists and venues since its inception.

This comes amongst news of four additions to their ever-expanding venue roster, stretching all around Aus.

With two new additions in Sydney; UTS Institutions The Loft and The Underground. Both are buzzing spots of nightlife based right in the centre of Sydney’s beating heart.

In the beachside suburb of Birtinya QLD, The Station is an all-encompassing venue of food, music and skate. With on-site food trucks and a skate park to accompany, this is a no-brainer addition to their expansion.

Ending its expansion in VIC with a first appearance in the Victoria market in Melbournes Thornbury area.

This comes through the historic Melbourne venue, The Thornbury Theatre. An art-deco theatre with the personality of a Renaissance painting, and a gold-clad staircase to match.

Yours & Owls are cementing their stance as one of Australia’s hottest music companies. Through nurturing up-and-coming artists, to supporting some of Australia’s most beloved venues.

The Wollongong-based brand is bringing back the Australian music scene, a beaten and battered environment begging for a new revival.

It would seem Yours & Owls are at the forefront of said revival, as they expand their territory, stretching a loving arm around Australia’s live music scene.

Whether you’re a lover of live music or you want a new place to go for drinks and a nice parmi, Yours & Owls have a little something for all the pub-goers.

So flock to a Yours & Owls venue near you, and check out their website here.