Anirban Jee’s ‘Are We Gonna’ Is a Sultry, Funk-Infused Love Anthem

Smooth and irresistible: Anirban Jee asks ‘Are We Gonna’ take this chance?

Anirban Jee’s latest single, ‘Are We Gonna’, is a masterclass in seductive, groove-laden R&B—a track that oozes retro charm while feeling utterly fresh.

With its jazzy undertones, funky bass-lines, and sultry saxophone flourishes, the song is a smooth, honey-dipped invitation to the dance floor, wrapped in the thrill of a new romantic spark.

From the first beat, the production—helmed by sought-after Aussie producer Tony Cvetkovski (Delta Goodrem, Sophie Monk)—is flawless, balancing a lush, vintage warmth with contemporary pop-dance energy.

Jee’s vocals glide effortlessly over the track, intimate and inviting, as he poses the tantalising question at the song’s core: “Are we gonna take this chance tonight?”

It’s a romantic anthem brimming with anticipation, capturing that electric moment when attraction teeters on the edge of something more.

The track’s tempo, is sway-worthy and upbeat, making it impossible not to move along to, while the melody adds a rich, velvety depth to its soundscape.

The funky guitar licks and those irresistible sax moments evoke a throwback vibe, yet the song never feels dated—instead, it’s a timeless blend of Elton John and Maxwell-esque soul and modern pop sensibility.

Given Jee’s acclaim—a multi-award-winning songwriter with chart-topping success across indie and European markets—it’s no surprise that ‘Are We Gonna’ is so meticulously crafted.

His influences, from classic soul to modern pop to ‘90s R&B, shine through, but his delivery remains distinctly his own: smooth, confident, and irresistibly charismatic.

Already a proven hitmaker, with previous tracks climbing World Independent Music Charts and dominating airplay, Jee has delivered yet another gem.

‘Are We Gonna’ isn’t just a song—it’s an experience, a late-night groove that lingers long after the final, honeyed fade-out.

If this is the future of Anirban Jee’s sound, we’re all in for a treat.

For fans of: Tom Misch, Bruno Mars, and the golden era of soul-pop with a modern twist.

Listen to ‘Are We Gonna’ below now—and try not to fall under its spell.