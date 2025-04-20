Ryan Coogler’s X-Files Reboot Confirmed – And He Wants Scully Back

The Truth Is Still Out There

Ryan Coogler has officially confirmed his X-Files reboot is moving forward as his next project—and he’s hoping to bring Gillian Anderson back into the fold

The Black Panther director revealed the news on The Last Podcast on the Left, stating he’s “fired up” to dive into the iconic sci-fi series after promoting his upcoming vampire film Sinners.

While details remain scarce, Coogler teased that the reboot will deliver genuinely terrifying episodes if executed right.

He also confirmed discussions with Anderson, who has been hesitant to return as Dana Scully but recently softened her stance, calling Coogler “a bit of a genius” and leaving the door open for a cameo.

Original series creator Chris Carter previously hinted at a “diverse cast” for the revival, though it’s unclear if David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder will return. The X-Files originally ran from 1993-2002, with two films and a 2016-2018 revival.